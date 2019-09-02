As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Value Declined, Qvt Financial LP Has Lowered Position; Avnet (AVT) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Trimmed Holding as Market Value Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 11.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 26,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The hedge fund held 200,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 227,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.89. About 597,635 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 Avnet Boosts IoT Starter Kit Portfolio with New 4G LTE-M Development Platform; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss $320M; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT)

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 601,547 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 72,169 are owned by Raymond James Assocs. Moreover, Centurylink Investment has 0.53% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 30,239 shares. Waddell & Reed Inc stated it has 0.04% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Moreover, Aqr Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Heritage Wealth Advisors invested in 400 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service Inc has invested 0.23% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 120 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 9,705 shares. Jefferies Gru Incorporated Lc accumulated 11,229 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 6,201 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 238 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 1.39M shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 414,844 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn has invested 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 33,854 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 19,728 shares to 74,265 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 38,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Corp Plc Shs Usd (NYSE:NE).

Analysts await Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 36.89% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AVT’s profit will be $64.61 million for 16.11 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Avnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares to 16.84 million shares, valued at $55.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 13.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn owns 4,649 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 44,058 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sei has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Legal & General Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 21,596 shares. The California-based Private Mngmt Group has invested 1.28% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.27% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,548 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 68,576 shares. Regions Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Blackrock Inc holds 3.04 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 613 shares. Pinnacle invested in 84,676 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 103,674 shares.