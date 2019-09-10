As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Value Declined, Hound Partners Lowered Holding by $109.06 Million; Tesla (TSLA) Holder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Cut Its Position by $44.52 Million

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $231.79. About 4.80 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – InsideEVs: Tesla Factory Safety: Fact-Finding Journalism Or Propaganda?; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla is going to need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 18/04/2018 – Tesla Climbs on Musk’s Measures for More Model 3, Plus Profit; 03/05/2018 – German car registrations up 8 pct in April on SUV sales – KBA; 29/05/2018 – Sixt CEO says efforts to push electric cars are a political mistake; 29/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: No one needs to buy Tesla; 09/05/2018 – Ford scrambles to restart truck production after fire at supplier; 11/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS HUANG WAS NOT PAYING ATTENTION TO ROAD; 21/05/2018 – TESLA INC TSLA.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $500 FROM $470

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.33M, down from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $100.32. About 286,533 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank holds 5,868 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Inc has 322,584 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Us Savings Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 11,446 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 1,512 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ashfield Capital Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,724 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 82,042 shares. Moreover, Regent Investment Ltd has 0.07% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 88 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Capital Fund Mgmt holds 0.03% or 9,760 shares in its portfolio.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Now Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 46,856 shares to 82,730 shares, valued at $20.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 21,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, August 14. Musk Elon also bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Mngmt Communication LP reported 0.23% stake. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 129,870 shares. Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.04% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 862,095 shares. Axa holds 76,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.03% or 1.26 million shares. 203,362 are owned by Phocas Financial. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company owns 203,032 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. S Muoio Co Limited Liability Co has invested 3.06% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Regions holds 0% or 3,024 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 16,005 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). C M Bidwell Associates holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 680 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,662 shares.