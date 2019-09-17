As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Value Declined, Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $433,400; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holder Stewart & Patten Co Has Trimmed Position by $862,408

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 7,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 211,769 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.22M, down from 219,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 3.74M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 18/04/2018 – P&G Nears Deal to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Unit

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 25.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 4,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 12,843 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, down from 17,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $103.86. About 414,102 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Finance Svcs Gru holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 36,246 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 2,872 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 82,043 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 0% or 606,849 shares. Advisory Rech Inc reported 0.04% stake. Davenport Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Fort Lp holds 0.1% or 5,180 shares in its portfolio. P2 Capital Ptnrs Ltd reported 11.89% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings reported 134,848 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Park West Asset Mgmt Lc holds 7.54% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1.79 million shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 455 shares. Brant Point Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.5% or 50,570 shares. Us Financial Bank De invested in 0% or 12,788 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 78,133 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.63 million for 17.20 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6,121 shares to 17,907 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 110,341 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.45 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.