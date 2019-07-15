As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Price Rose, Qvt Financial LP Lowered Its Position; Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Has Lifted by Strategic Advisors Llc

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.06. About 108,350 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 246.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 9,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 2.63 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Management Limited Mi has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moon Cap Mgmt holds 56,765 shares. First Wilshire Secs Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 6,100 shares. Eastern Bank has 213,929 shares. Beach Counsel Pa holds 123,863 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Lp holds 0.49% or 212,461 shares. Heartland Advsr reported 182,246 shares. 67,052 are owned by Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd. Perkins Capital Management Incorporated owns 15,950 shares. Cibc World has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rnc Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 783,285 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp accumulated 2,560 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 23,784 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Company has 0.75% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 30,088 shares. Moreover, Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. On Friday, March 1 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,692 shares to 7,194 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Company by 18,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,665 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Brant Point Investment Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 14,880 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Com Llc holds 23,276 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 59,804 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.01% or 83,060 shares. Mesirow Finance invested in 94,293 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has 98,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 282 are owned by Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Amer Interest owns 28,561 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Limited Com reported 14,292 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 7,792 shares. Mirae Asset Glob accumulated 8,483 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 17,788 shares.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60M for 19.21 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.