As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Share Price Declined, Shareholder P2 Capital Partners Has Decreased by $15.51 Million Its Holding; Kla (KLAC) Holder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lifted Position by $463,267

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $100.56. About 392,659 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 3,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 100,787 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04M, up from 96,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $150.98. About 1.86 million shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buying Orbotech for $3.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Chip gear maker KLA-Tencor to buy Orbotech for $3.4 bln; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Raise About $1B in New Long-Term Debt Financing to Complete Share Repurchase; 19/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLA-Tencor Rtgs Same On Purchase Of Orbotech; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 26/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP KLAC.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation owns 70 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1,100 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust Trust Com owns 192 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Llc has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 740,125 shares. 2.85M are held by Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp. Foster & Motley reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Axa holds 0.03% or 76,000 shares in its portfolio. Sit Invest Associates has 0.11% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 32,800 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 90,192 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Skytop Ltd Liability Corporation reported 120,000 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Baupost Group Limited Liability Company Ma has invested 0.91% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Alps Advsrs has 3,824 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 35,778 shares.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.52M for 16.65 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 239,221 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $37.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 232,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

