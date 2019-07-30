As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Qvt Financial LP Decreased by $659,016 Its Stake; Burt Wealth Advisors Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $101.55. About 65,604 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.53. About 7.22 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 17/04/2018 – US Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 30,129 shares to 1,164 shares, valued at $71,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 13,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,148 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Management stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Philadelphia accumulated 364,093 shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 3.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 457,403 shares. First Fin Corporation In accumulated 2.15% or 24,461 shares. 15,107 are owned by Cahill Financial Advsr. Daiwa Group reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aimz Inv Limited Liability Corp accumulated 42,374 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,107 shares. Ssi Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.17% or 17,253 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity And Verity Lc accumulated 105,439 shares. Thompson Investment Incorporated holds 126,936 shares. Wespac Advsr Limited holds 0.24% or 3,018 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,979 are owned by Conestoga Cap Advsr Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 60,127 shares. Parametrica Ltd stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 2,109 are held by Symphony Asset Lc. Financial stated it has 3.22% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc reported 3,966 shares stake. Invesco reported 40,871 shares. 115,109 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity. Strs Ohio owns 51,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,607 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cim Mangement Inc has 3,767 shares. First Manhattan reported 167 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,300 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 15 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 122,756 shares.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 16.84M shares, valued at $55.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Ltd (Prn) by 13.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fts International Inc.

