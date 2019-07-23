As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Market Value Rose, P2 Capital Partners Has Cut by $15.51 Million Its Position; Borgwarner (BWA) Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Boosted Its Position by $2.52 Million

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 457,298 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 66,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 406,214 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 339,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 2.95M shares traded or 83.10% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61 million for 18.03 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Inv Mngmt Lc invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Hillsdale Inv Management Inc invested in 6,100 shares. Symphony Asset Management Ltd Company, a California-based fund reported 2,109 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 5,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hound Partners Limited Liability Co invested in 5.86% or 1.26M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough stated it has 2,660 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Davenport And reported 45,320 shares. 3,932 were reported by Parametrica Management. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 665,568 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Fort LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,177 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 6,689 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Financial Advisers Limited Com stated it has 7,346 shares. 1,616 were reported by Hanseatic Inc.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 239,221 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $37.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 1.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nexstar +3.2% as revenue jumps to beat in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Equity Commonwealth (EQC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Media Group is Now Oversold (NXST) – Nasdaq” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GTN vs. NXST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,542 shares to 129,209 shares, valued at $25.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,961 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).