As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Market Value Rose, Northern Trust Has Cut Holding by $397,656; Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Upped Its Stake by $7.12 Million

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 3,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 582,712 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.15 million, down from 586,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $106.19. About 351,469 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) by 78.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 40,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,434 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21M, up from 51,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Constellation Brands Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $198.59. About 789,344 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl reported 263,510 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Lc, Oklahoma-based fund reported 41,750 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 3,639 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 1,507 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Impact Advsrs Ltd owns 6,652 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd stated it has 0.63% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Vident Advisory Lc stated it has 4,500 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corporation stated it has 0.46% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.03% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 2,879 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Com has 0.15% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Qs Investors Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 43,488 shares. Smith Graham And Co Inv Advisors Limited Partnership holds 17,988 shares. Jump Trading Limited stated it has 2,567 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 13,065 shares to 765,358 shares, valued at $24.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B New (BRKB) by 5,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,413 shares, and cut its stake in Precision Drilling Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Act Ii Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 10.55% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 3,551 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Grp, a Ohio-based fund reported 336,945 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Lp Nc has 0.14% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 113,846 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 282 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha holds 0.18% or 24,419 shares. Fort LP invested in 0.03% or 1,552 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 7,558 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher reported 1.68% stake. Smart Portfolios Ltd Company reported 92 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westfield Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.23% or 282,482 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 44,058 shares stake. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 5,550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Group One Trading LP owns 4,914 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments owns 15,523 shares.

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 16,939 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $178.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr by 52,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 659,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Rapid7 Inc.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $61.82M for 19.24 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.