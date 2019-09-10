As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Windacre Partnership Has Trimmed by $86.88 Million Its Holding; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Lowered Position by $23.58 Million

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 13,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 29,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.99 million, down from 43,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 27/04/2018 – Amazon has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council backs new tax on largest companies, including Amazon; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45 million, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $100.32. About 286,533 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tillar holds 1.03% or 1,003 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 1.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 7,790 are held by Mai Capital Mgmt. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 29,668 shares. Mirae Asset Com holds 184,521 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 8.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Seabridge Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.17% or 292 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc holds 1.99% or 6,436 shares in its portfolio. Sarl invested 1.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,758 were accumulated by Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd. Tower Bridge has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 219,553 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt LP reported 49,634 shares stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd has 4.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Mairs Power has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 616 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.53 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $68.47 million for 16.61 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.