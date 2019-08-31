As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Market Value Declined, P2 Capital Partners Has Lowered by $15.51 Million Its Position; As Kohls (KSS) Shares Declined, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Cut Its Stake by $2.13 Million

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56B market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 478,484 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 31,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 133,463 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, down from 164,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 2.42 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Reports Financial Results; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Adj EPS 64c; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 838,100 shares to 844,800 shares, valued at $31.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC) by 6,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,674 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 45,126 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial owns 4,001 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 168,919 shares stake. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.71% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 77,189 shares. Greenleaf stated it has 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 54,799 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). State Street invested in 8.64 million shares. New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has invested 0.04% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 13,910 were accumulated by Bokf Na. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.05% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 664 shares. Buckingham Mgmt holds 89,513 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Oh has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 4 shares.

