As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Market Value Declined, Holder Windacre Partnership Has Boosted Stake; As Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Valuation Declined, White Elm Capital Upped Its Stake by $2.16 Million

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 85,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.41 million, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.15% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $102.02. About 671,206 shares traded or 12.17% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 2,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 24,573 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.34 million, up from 21,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $650. About 7,700 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 104 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.87 million activity. 1,516 Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) shares with value of $1.19M were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $407.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 11,200 shares to 28,264 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,609 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

