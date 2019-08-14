As Nexstar Media Group Cl A (NXST) Share Price Declined, Dupont Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Green Dot (GDOT) Share Value Declined While Apis Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding by $480,000

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A (NXST) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 9,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 36,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 45,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.88% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.43. About 295,220 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 460,531 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stephens Calls Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) a New Best Idea – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Beats on Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 59,046 shares to 191,744 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc A by 3,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt owns 23,276 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Vanguard reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14,880 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 33,971 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability accumulated 16,005 shares. 26,929 were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 3,767 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 6,300 shares. S Muoio Com Lc holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 30,813 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny accumulated 7,423 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Co Ltd stated it has 8,483 shares. Secor Cap Advisors LP stated it has 4,241 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 8,870 shares. Sit Investment reported 32,800 shares stake.