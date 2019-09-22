As Nexstar Media Group (Call) (NXST) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Park West Asset Management Lowered Position; Logmein (LOGM) Holding Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (Call) (NXST) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 699,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 741,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.85 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 658,961 shares traded or 11.70% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 6,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 91,489 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74M, up from 84,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 693,925 shares traded or 55.02% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LOGM, INTU, OSTK – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LogMeIn Honored with Three Q2 2019 Comparably Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 20,500 shares to 86,524 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park National Corp (NYSEMKT:PRK) by 7,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,001 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 39,675 shares. Csat Advisory LP accumulated 1,358 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 704,263 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability stated it has 12,822 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership accumulated 188,243 shares. M&T Bankshares Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 15,890 were accumulated by Art Limited. Aqr Cap Limited Co invested in 506,015 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 9 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 93,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,327 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Group stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Company has 0.01% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 15,435 shares.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.63 million for 17.08 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 68,318 shares. Prudential invested in 129,739 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Epoch Ptnrs reported 0.04% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1,161 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 14,700 shares stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd stated it has 2,050 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 130,856 shares. 8,300 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Llc. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 172,874 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Lc reported 6,642 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha owns 22,399 shares.