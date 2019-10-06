As Nexstar Media Group (Call) (NXST) Market Value Declined, Holder Park West Asset Management Lowered Position by $69.97 Million; V F (VFC) Stock Declined While Legal & General Group Plc Upped Its Stake

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 179,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 2.52 million shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.06M, up from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 1.80M shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO EXCEED $1.6 BLN FOR 2019; 19/03/2018 – Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (Call) (NXST) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 699,702 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 741,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.85M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.99. About 270,222 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Landscape Limited Liability reported 82,009 shares. The Missouri-based Jones Fin Cos Lllp has invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 6,895 were accumulated by Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gulf Interest Financial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 81,612 shares. 6,610 were accumulated by Howe And Rusling. First Retail Bank holds 9,502 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd accumulated 483,705 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De stated it has 0.1% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.05% or 235,282 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp has 0.3% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Town & Country Bank & Company Dba First Bankers Company holds 28,439 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Lc invested in 144,835 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.19% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 118,325 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 17,554 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 82,583 shares to 19,447 shares, valued at $522,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 362,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 341,612 shares to 685,700 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 45,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.62M for 16.39 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.