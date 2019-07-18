As Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Valuation Rose, S Muoio & Company Has Trimmed Holding by $356,400; California State Teachers Retirement System Has Raised Holding in Biogen (BIIB) by $563,568 as Shares Declined

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $104.11. About 36,634 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 2,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 349,898 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.71 million, up from 347,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $231.65. About 272,131 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Assessing Impact Of Biogen (BIIB) News – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/21/2019: BIIB, OGEN, NVCN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen (BIIB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IBB, CELG, GILD, BIIB – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3,490 shares to 247,469 shares, valued at $65.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) by 42,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 745,205 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank invested in 0.01% or 2,384 shares. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability Com has 1.1% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 18,102 shares. 233,682 are held by Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability. 10,214 are owned by Ima Wealth Inc. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sun Life Finance reported 0.02% stake. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 72 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ghp Advsrs owns 1,243 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab has 523,236 shares. Choate holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 1,769 shares. 41,538 are owned by Burney. Putnam Fl invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bb&T reported 22,958 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pzena Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Marshall Broadcasting Group claims in lawsuit that Nexstar ‘undermined’ prospects – Dallas Business Journal” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts See 11% Upside For The Holdings of PRF – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Big Intros For Model Y And Captain Marvel? – Seeking Alpha” on March 09, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) CEO Perry Sook on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar (NXST) Q4 Earnings Down Y/Y, Political Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $61.80M for 18.86 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc reported 3,718 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2,856 are owned by Eqis Cap Mgmt. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.02% or 109,600 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 3,966 shares. Qvt Finance LP holds 126,324 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 2,177 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc invested 0.15% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 17,788 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Communication has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Secor Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.09% stake. Pitcairn has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 35,778 were reported by Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al. 2.85M were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co. Fort Ltd Partnership, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,552 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 17,177 shares.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 118,000 shares to 170,500 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).