As Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Valuation Declined, Holder S Muoio & Company Trimmed Its Position; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Share Price Declined, Bowling Portfolio Management Lifted Holding

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.27. About 311,301 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 67.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 3,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 8,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 4,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $6.76 during the last trading session, reaching $288.26. About 514,837 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) SHOWED POSITIVE PHASE 3 RESULTS IN; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 18,200 shares to 10,567 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,268 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

