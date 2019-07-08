As Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Stock Rose, Shareholder S Muoio & Company Has Decreased by $356,400 Its Holding; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stock Value Rose, Baxter Bros Cut Stake

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,975 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 40,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $186.83. About 615,825 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,813 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 34,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $107.2. About 501,302 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 81,735 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gru Llc has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 15,377 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation Tru Comm has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bb&T Lc owns 2,057 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 7,423 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 14,700 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 37,527 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Raymond James Ser invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 122,756 shares. Colony Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 25,341 shares. Sit Investment Assocs has 0.11% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Virtu Financial Lc accumulated 0.02% or 2,951 shares. Moreover, P2 Ptnrs has 13.36% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1.48 million shares. Ameritas Invest Inc holds 0.02% or 3,718 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61 million for 19.42 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 3,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

