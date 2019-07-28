As Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Trimmed Position by $3.24 Million; As Realpage (RP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mackenzie Financial Has Trimmed Position by $3.87 Million

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) by 20.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 117,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, down from 147,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.55. About 308,331 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 64,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,324 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, down from 133,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.8. About 513,487 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 322,348 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 3,551 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Park West Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 6.85% or 1.44M shares. Bb&T Secs has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Eam Investors Llc reported 19,633 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 148,029 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 4,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 308,445 shares. Aperio owns 15,377 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 2,695 shares or 0% of the stock. Selz Lc owns 50,000 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Alps Inc holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 3,824 shares.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.61M for 18.40 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Grp Inc One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 894 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 40,572 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co owns 3,883 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glob Endowment Ltd Partnership has 10,380 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gp has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Redwood Ltd reported 1.3% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 237,878 are owned by Shannon River Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0.2% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Blackrock has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). First Personal Services owns 238 shares. White Elm Capital Ltd Llc owns 0.5% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 31,600 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 85,139 shares. Timessquare Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.7% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).