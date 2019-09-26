As Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) Market Value Declined, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Lowered Its Position; Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Market Value Declined While Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Upped by $13.82 Million Its Holding

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 512,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 9.11 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246.19M, up from 8.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natural Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 808,494 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural’s Annual 2018 Capital Expenditures Are Targeted to Be Approximately C$4.3 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NXST) by 36.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 8,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 14,846 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 23,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.85. About 110,337 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 37,764 shares to 711,780 shares, valued at $19.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 426,665 shares in the quarter, for a total of 614,556 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.62 million for 16.70 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “US court deals setback to FCC push to revamp media ownership rules – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 2 New Acquisitions At Huge Premiums – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “AT&T and Nexstar make peace – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 09/19: (CRC) (SCHL) (SCS) Higher; (HTGM) (SMTX) (EROS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.64% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Eqis Cap Mgmt owns 2,687 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 172,874 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Company owns 0.79% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 224,977 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 536,136 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 526 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 177 shares. Selz Capital Lc owns 50,000 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,332 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 1,000 shares. Moreover, Tiger Legatus Capital Ltd Llc has 3.82% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 71,160 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.03% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio.