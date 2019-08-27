As Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Share Price Rose, Holder Advisors Asset Management Lowered Its Position; Loeb Partners Has Cut Its Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) Position as Shares Declined

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 63,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 372,158 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 435,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Newtek Business Services Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.39M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 73,367 shares traded. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has risen 1.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWT News: 02/05/2018 – Newtek Business Services Bd OKs Reduction in Asset Coverage Requirement; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP – UNIT’S MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT ATTACKERS COMPROMISED A PORTION OF ITS SHARED WEBHOSTING SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – Newtek Business Services Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Newtek Business Services Short-Interest Ratio Up 123% to 7 Days; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Business Services Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT’S MANAGEMENT HAS LAUNCHED INVESTIGATION INTO INCIDENT; 24/04/2018 – Newtek Business Services Short-Interest Ratio Up 109% to 8 Days; 29/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES- EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT USED TO FINANCE PORTFOLIO CO ORIGINATED SBA 504 LOANS IN PROCESS OF BEING INCREASED TO $40.0 MLN; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT’S MANAGEMENT BELIEVES ATTACKERS MAY HAVE ACQUIRED SOME CUSTOMER INFORMATION LIMITED TO SHARED WEBHOSTING CUSTOMERS; 05/03/2018 Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (VNO) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 50,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 160 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11,000, down from 50,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Vornado Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.47. About 634,889 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 8.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Will Have Effect of 37c/Shr on FFO Basis; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q REV. $536.4M, EST. $531.4M; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Rev $536.4M; 04/04/2018 – VORNADO RECALLS ELECTRIC SPACE HEATERS DUE TO FIRE,BURN HAZARDS; 06/04/2018 – Vornado Has `Handshake’ to Sell Stake in NYC Tower to Kushner; 14/03/2018 – Toys ‘R’ Us preparing to close all U.S. stores; 08/03/2018 Toys ‘R’ Us Considers Closing All of Its U.S. Stores; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO EARNINGS CALL STARTS; 30/04/2018 – Vornado 1Q Loss/Shr 9c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.72, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold NEWT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.81 million shares or 10.57% less from 3.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Capital Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com has invested 0.32% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Captrust Fin Advsr holds 0.02% or 20,980 shares. 10,748 are held by Cambridge Inv. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 36,280 shares. Bard Assocs Inc has invested 1.56% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Amer Asset Mngmt invested in 32,827 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 14,305 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Raymond James owns 0% invested in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) for 65,192 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) for 16,023 shares. Stifel Finance has 0% invested in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) for 55,816 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 31,730 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.01% in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT). Credit Suisse Ag reported 15,660 shares. Mckinley Cap Llc Delaware holds 0.24% or 170,287 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Newtek Business Services Corp. to Host Analyst and Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Newtek Business Services Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 After the Market Closes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

