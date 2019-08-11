As News (NWSA) Stock Rose, International Value Advisers Has Decreased Its Stake by $29.02 Million; Donaldson Capital Management Has Upped United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position by $381,840; Stock Rose

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in News Corp (NWSA) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.42M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The hedge fund held 8.68 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.01 million, down from 11.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.14% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 4.68 million shares traded or 45.75% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 06/03/2018 – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ News Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWSA); 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Cable Network Programming Revenue $129 Million; 13/03/2018 – Digital Sports Media Firm Dugout Acquires Majority Stake in ballball From News Corp; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP – QTRLY BOOK PUBLISHING REVENUE $398 MLN VS $374 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS REVEALED PLANS FOR LANDMARK ACQUISITION BY DUGOUT OF CO’S MOBILE AND ONLINE PLATFORM BALLBALL; 16/03/2018 – News Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books from #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva; 19/03/2018 – Australian court rejects part of News Corp defence against Geoffrey Rush defamation suit

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 3,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 247,546 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.66M, up from 244,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas to West Region Pres; 03/05/2018 – LLC AVITRANS UPS STAKE IN RUSHYDRO TO 5.96%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.95% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 23,183 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Llc reported 36,652 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 12.74M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny invested in 0.1% or 44,141 shares. Bluestein R H And owns 13,900 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 2,433 were reported by Lvm Capital Management Mi. Moreover, Payden & Rygel has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,700 shares. Klingenstein Fields Llc holds 188,479 shares. Pennsylvania Company holds 560,876 shares. Hamel Assocs has 54,511 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0.33% or 163,482 shares in its portfolio. 2.83M are held by Finemark Fincl Bank & Tru. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.06% or 58,106 shares in its portfolio. 32,587 were accumulated by Tradition Capital Mgmt Ltd.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of stock or 150 shares.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,473 shares to 53,479 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) by 5,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,113 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

