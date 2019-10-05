As News (NWSA) Stock Price Rose, Dodge & Cox Boosted Holding; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lifted Its Position in Eastgroup Ppty Com (EGP) as Stock Rose

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc Com (EGP) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The hedge fund held 795,368 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.25 million, up from 792,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Eastgroup Ppty Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $126.12. About 92,391 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in News Corp (NWSA) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 49,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 13.70 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.76M, up from 13.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.86. About 1.13M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP TO BECOME PARTNER & HOLDER IN DUGOUT SE ASIA; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS FOXTEL-FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO MAKE CIRCULATION & SUBSCRIPTION REV BIGGEST REV STREAM FOR FIRST TIME – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – News Corp says governments must curb Big Tech data abuse; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Cable Network Programming Revenue $129 Million; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 06/03/2018 – FOX NEWS CHANNEL PROMOTES NANCY HARMEYER TO VICE PRESIDENT OF DOMESTIC BUREAUS; 13/03/2018 – News Corp To Become Partner and Shareholder in Dugout SE Asia; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Rev $2.09B; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Digital Real Estate Services Revenue $279 Million; 12/04/2018 – Seven West Media, News Corp’s Foxtel win bid for Australia cricket rights

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About News Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NWSA) Earnings Trajectory? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “News Corporation’s (NWSA) CEO Robert Thomson on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “News Corp (NWS) (NWSA) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 922,425 shares to 6.90M shares, valued at $1.39B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3.76 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,391 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold EGP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 1.53% more from 34.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.29% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Bkd Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 3,021 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.05% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) for 22,611 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Earnest Prtn holds 0.17% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) or 159,221 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt accumulated 12,359 shares. Voya Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Nomura Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.03% or 23,010 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 172,215 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Limited reported 187 shares stake. Sei Invests Communication invested in 0% or 12,026 shares. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America invested in 43,024 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.03% in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mge Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 5,313 shares to 586,182 shares, valued at $42.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,081 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI).