As News (NWS) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sterling Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $2.96 Million; Parus Finance Uk LTD Lifted Its Weibo (WB) Position by $5.03 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp (NWS) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 246,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The institutional investor held 3.19M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.82M, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 184,835 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Weibo Corp (WB) by 87.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 82,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.35% . The institutional investor held 176,965 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97M, up from 94,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Weibo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 1.26 million shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO SEES 2Q NET REV. $420.0M TO $430.0M, EST. $417.4M; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 47C; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 04/04/2018 – THERE WON’T BE A WINNER IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA WEIBO COMMENTARY; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 15/04/2018 – `I Am Gay, Not a Pervert’: Furor Erupts in China as Sina Weibo Bans Gay Content

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

