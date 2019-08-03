As News New (NWSA) Valuation Rose, Bbt Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $623,796; Marco Investment Management Trimmed Its Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position by $518,400 as Stock Price Declined

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 51,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 43,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 95,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 2.58 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 16/03/2018 – News Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Own 65% of Combines Entity, Telstra 35%; 05/03/2018 – News Corp, Telstra Agree to Combine Foxtel, Fox Sports Australia; 04/05/2018 – FOX NEWS APPOINTS LILY FU CLAFFEE GENERAL COUNSEL; 18/04/2018 – NAR, realtor.com® Report Housing Supply and Affordability Are at Odds in Markets Across U.S; 12/04/2018 – News Corp., Seven Grab Cricket in Biggest Change in Four Decades; 10/04/2018 – News Corp’s HarperCollins in Publishing Pact With Author Daniel Silva; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Rev $2.09B; 02/04/2018 – News Corp and Telstra Complete Transaction to Combine Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia; 04/04/2018 – Millennial Buyers Feel the Brunt of Rate and Price Hikes

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 26.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc analyzed 7,200 shares as the company's stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,845 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 27,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $35.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23. On Monday, February 4 Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 1,208 shares.