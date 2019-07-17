As News New (NWSA) Stock Value Declined, Bbt Capital Management Decreased by $623,796 Its Holding; Polen Capital Management Has Cut Paycom Software (PAYC) Position by $590,814 as Share Price Rose

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 51,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 95,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 607,797 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sing Tao News Corp. Ltd; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP TO BECOME PARTNER & HOLDER IN DUGOUT SE ASIA; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Book Publishing Revenue $398 Million; 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Veterans; 13/03/2018 – Digital Sports Media Firm Dugout Acquires Majority Stake in ballball From News Corp; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technolo; 05/03/2018 – Telstra, News Corp to merge Fox Sports and Foxtel; 02/04/2018 – NEWS CORP & TELSTRA COMPLETE FOXTEL TRANSACTION; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS FOXTEL-FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO MAKE CIRCULATION & SUBSCRIPTION REV BIGGEST REV STREAM FOR FIRST TIME – CONF CALL

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 3,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 8,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $243.68. About 154,035 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 99.87 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 134,658 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $623.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 469,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 37.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $29.47M for 67.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.