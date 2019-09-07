As News New (NWSA) Stock Price Rose, Bbt Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Increased Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position by $342,210 as Shares Declined

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 51,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 43,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 95,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 1.35 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO FINL STATEMENTS; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – MR DELANY WILL BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technology; 28/03/2018 – SING TAO NEWS CORP LTD 1105.HK – FY REVENUE HK$1.51 BLN VS HK$1.61 BLN; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Cable Network Programming Revenue $129 Million; 11/05/2018 – News Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP-TELSTRA SIGN DEFINITIVE PACTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL-FOX S; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP 3Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 6C; 13/03/2018 – News Corp: Dugout to Launch New South-East Asia Business by Acquiring Ballball From News Corp

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 34,507 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, up from 32,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $181.33. About 802,289 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION TO RATING ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 04/04/2018 – Q-State Biosciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Enter into Multi-Year Drug Discovery Collaboration; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central State Bank holds 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 24 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc owns 39,196 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) reported 240 shares. New England Rech Management owns 1,250 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Llc reported 6,080 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 444,150 shares. Washington Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Moreover, Mariner has 0% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,703 shares. Rmb Management Limited Liability Co invested in 15,103 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 2,262 shares. The New York-based Natl Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 88,000 shares. Sectoral Asset Management reported 20,271 shares. 26,035 are held by Pnc Financial Gru Incorporated.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. by 2,710 shares to 40,997 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 9,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,715 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

