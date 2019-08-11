As News New (NWSA) Shares Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Raised Position; Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Shareholder Blackrock Lowered Its Stake by $28.35 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 4.77M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 29.82 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.96 million, up from 25.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.14% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 4.68M shares traded or 45.75% up from the average. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sing Tao News Corp. Ltd; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS BALLBALL TO BECOME PART OF NEW ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA; 10/05/2018 – News Corp Revenue Lifted by Real Estate and Book Units; 13/03/2018 – Buying a Home Will be More Expensive this Spring; 05/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Veterans; 18/04/2018 – NAR, realtor.com® Report Housing Supply and Affordability Are at Odds in Markets Across U.S; 10/04/2018 – News Corp’s HarperCollins in Publishing Pact With Author Daniel Silva

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 311,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 7.06 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $646.64M, down from 7.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.4. About 430,945 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REPORTS $725M ACCELERATED BUYBACK PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – IG ANALYSIS: Spirit AeroSystems, US Bank Pay Minimal Concessions; 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – SPR WAS AS MANY AS 15 SHIPMENTS FOR 737 BEHIND SCHEDULE: CEO; 10/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Exits MRO Joint Venture in China; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.97 million shares to 10.52 million shares, valued at $390.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 82,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.63M shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) by 89,440 shares to 11.09M shares, valued at $178.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 55.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 15,709 shares. Beck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 28,977 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. 44,200 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited. Alps Advsr Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 4,384 shares. Advisory Ser Net Lc holds 0% or 302 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 155 shares or 0% of the stock. First Manhattan Communication owns 381,607 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 79,000 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Assoc has 0.01% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Glenmede Company Na holds 0% or 856 shares. Lsv Asset owns 4.83M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Sei Invs Co holds 0.02% or 80,000 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.13% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 113,634 shares.

