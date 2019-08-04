As News New (NWSA) Market Value Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Increased Stake; Trillium Asset Management Has Cut Position in Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) by $949,680

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 4.77M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 29.82M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.96 million, up from 25.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 2.58M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 13/03/2018 – Digital Football Business Dugout Agrees to Acquire ballball and Form Strategic Alliance with News Corp to Drive Asia Growth; 05/03/2018 – News Corp, Telstra Agree to Combine Foxtel and Foxtel Sports Australia; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP WILL CONSOLIDATE COMBINED ENTITY INTO FINL STATEMENTS; 06/03/2018 – FOX NEWS CHANNEL PROMOTES NANCY HARMEYER TO VICE PRESIDENT OF DOMESTIC BUREAUS; 10/05/2018 – News Corp Revenue Lifted by Real Estate and Book Units; 05/03/2018 – NEWS CORP-TELSTRA SIGN DEFINITIVE PACTS TO COMBINE FOXTEL-FOX S; 08/03/2018 – Grand Rounds Announces Launch of Grand Rounds Summit™, A Comprehensive Clinical Navigation and Network Optimization Solution; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS BALLBALL TO BECOME PART OF NEW ENTITY – DUGOUT SE ASIA; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT; 29/05/2018 – News Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 59.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 47,484 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 31,768 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 79,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Weight Watchers to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF WW HEALTHY KITCHEN; 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Retain Over 75% of Her Holdings in Weight Watchers; 08/03/2018 – Oprah-Backed Weight Watchers Takes on Blue Apron With Meal Kits; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q EPS 56c; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Weight Watchers Outlook to Stable From Positive/; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Net $39.1M; 08/03/2018 – The further expansion into the meal-kit space comes as CEO Mindy Grossman is trying to rebrand Weight Watchers as a healthy lifestyle brand; 12/03/2018 – Weight Watchers at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Weight Watchers First-Lien Credit Facility to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “News Corporation (NWSA) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.3% Higher – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About News Corp (NWSA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “News Corporation (NWSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 50,574 shares to 3.38M shares, valued at $595.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.92M shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,446 activity.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,563 shares to 3,892 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.