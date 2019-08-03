As News New (NWS) Share Value Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Increased Its Position by $18.42 Million; Nwq Investment Management Company Has Lifted Its Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $7.89 Million as Market Value Rose

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The institutional investor held 5.49M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.58 million, up from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 609,493 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 154,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.90M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.46M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES AIRLINE SUPPLY DECISIONS IN FALL IF FUEL STAYS HIGH; 19/04/2018 – FITCH RATES DELTA GUARANTEED REV. BONDS ‘BBB-‘; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC : MACQUARIE SAYS REVENUE AND COST INITIATIVES SHOULD GIVE STREET MORE CONFIDENCE THAT CO WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE ITS 2018 EPS GOAL; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Adj Average Fuel Price $2 to $2.05 Per Gallon; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER; 04/04/2018 – Delta Air says breach at tech firm may have exposed some customer data; 12/03/2018 – DELTA: PROACTIVELY CANCELLED ABOUT 300 FLIGHTS AHEAD OF STORM

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.56 million activity.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.20M shares to 9.31M shares, valued at $534.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 82,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 338 investors sold NWS shares while 124 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 53.25 million shares or 93.16% less from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Co reported 22,793 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) for 22,660 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc invested in 0.01% or 100,842 shares. American Group Inc has 0% invested in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 52,348 shares. Northern Tru owns 1.17 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 3.19M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 205,137 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.05% or 179,758 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Finance Corp reported 92 shares. Ameritas Partners reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 58,150 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS). Prudential Fin holds 0% or 100,712 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pitcairn invested in 0.11% or 20,497 shares. Pennsylvania-based Staley Cap Advisers has invested 0.25% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 12,195 are held by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Cls Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 669 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Investors holds 0.06% or 4.77M shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 93,233 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap accumulated 14,850 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 3.35% or 467,500 shares. Cambiar Ltd Company owns 632,310 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities holds 7,360 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,412 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation owns 0.12% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4,569 shares. Qci Asset Management invested in 0% or 350 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.