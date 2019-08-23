As Newpark Resources (NR) Valuation Rose, Tieton Capital Management Has Raised by $581,760 Its Stake; American Investment Services Increases Holding in International Business Machs (IBM)

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NR) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 64,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 587,178 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 522,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newpark Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $565.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 133,628 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC – ANTHONY J. BEST HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2018, SUCCEEDING DAVID C. ANDERSON; 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $223.0M; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54M, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $130.69. About 1.93 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 34,146 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 271,950 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 9.11M shares. Invesco Limited owns 541,387 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment LP owns 3.29M shares. 106,346 were accumulated by Pinebridge Invs L P. 11,999 are held by Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.17% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Clearbridge Limited Liability Com invested in 4.37 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. 744 are held by Moody Natl Bank Tru Division. 49,273 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Parkside Bancorporation & has invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 117,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs holds 220,195 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,899 shares to 11,380 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 9,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,384 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).