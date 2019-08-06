As Newpark Resources (NR) Stock Value Rose, Tieton Capital Management Upped Its Position; Parsley Energy (PE) Stake Has Increased by Guggenheim Capital Llc

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 953.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 256,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 283,696 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 26,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 4.09 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NR) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 64,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 587,178 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 522,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newpark Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $618.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 229,306 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,565 shares to 23,696 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (RWX) by 11,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,225 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Ct accumulated 1.08M shares. Scout Invs Inc holds 620,526 shares. 13.19 million were reported by Blackrock. 523,477 are owned by Icon Advisers Inc. Investec Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 269,509 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 11,693 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 6.21M shares. Regions Financial Corporation holds 10,471 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 84,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 39,200 shares. British Columbia Management Corp holds 0.01% or 46,567 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 26,076 shares. Bessemer holds 87,195 shares.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.