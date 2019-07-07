As Newpark Res (NR) Stock Declined, Monarch Partners Asset Management Lifted Position; Confluence Wealth Management Lifted Stake in Dollar Gen New (DG) by $439,348

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 289,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 733,398 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 443,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $649.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 225,253 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 26.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey; 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY REVENUE OF 136.5 MLN RAND VS 109.7 MLN RAND YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC – ANTHONY J. BEST HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2018, SUCCEEDING DAVID C. ANDERSON; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 1.32 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp holds 739,397 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 274,292 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 249,221 shares. 13,167 are held by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 787,738 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Oslo Asset Mgmt As has 799,573 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 83,441 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability accumulated 48,133 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 50,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Proshare Ltd holds 12,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 100,000 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 1.06M shares. Peoples Fincl Ser reported 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 553,189 shares to 396,726 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 23,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,425 shares, and cut its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,573 shares to 15,130 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,651 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Ltd Llc reported 1,853 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 152,437 shares. Park National Oh has 46,505 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Washington Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.72% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Creative Planning reported 8,755 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 469,772 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.03% or 3,102 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs reported 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Homrich & Berg has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bbva Compass State Bank Inc has invested 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sandy Spring Retail Bank invested in 0% or 200 shares. 1.85 million are held by Goldman Sachs Group. Meeder Asset holds 17,841 shares. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.02% or 15,460 shares.

