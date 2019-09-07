As Newpark Res (NR) Share Value Rose, Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Cadence Bank Na Decreased Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding by $362,388

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 289,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 733,398 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 443,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $594.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 364,553 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $223.0M; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 7,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 85,855 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, down from 93,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 8.88M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 12/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ARCA CONTINENTAL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “Coke Putting Dasani Water in Cans Amid Backlash Against Plastic – Bloomberg” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Strategic Value Investing: Warren Buffett – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 360,530 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity. 9,681 were reported by Ifrah Fincl Services. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp reported 2.14M shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.6% or 206,096 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin reported 6.17M shares. 149,085 were reported by Cipher Limited Partnership. Allen Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 85,593 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 224,952 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.53% or 37,100 shares. Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP owns 4.64M shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Essex Services has 0.27% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Terril Brothers owns 8,953 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Natl Asset Incorporated has invested 0.32% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.17% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Kbc Gru Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 134,202 shares. D E Shaw reported 296,064 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 1.06 million shares. Regions Financial Corp has invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 91,260 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 0% or 47,588 shares. Miles Cap reported 15,098 shares stake. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.11% stake. 301 are held by Us Comml Bank De. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Millennium Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 461,320 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division reported 744 shares. American Int Gp owns 67,493 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 90,193 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 23,255 shares to 366,097 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 36,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,701 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

More important recent Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Newpark Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:NR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Provides 5G Network Emulation Solutions to TCL Communication to Accelerate Development and Validation of 5G New Radio (NR) Designs – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.