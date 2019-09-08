As Newpark Res (NR) Share Value Rose, Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position; Sigma Planning Has Lifted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 8,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 65,871 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31 million, up from 57,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In a message to pharma, one-fifth of AbbVie shareholders support proposal tying pricing risks to exec pay; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie unveils $7.5bn share buyback

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 289,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 733,398 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 443,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $593.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 364,553 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC – ANTHONY J. BEST HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2018, SUCCEEDING DAVID C. ANDERSON; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 787,738 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Piedmont Advsr holds 0.01% or 22,618 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group stated it has 739,397 shares. 744 were reported by Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division. Oslo Asset Mgmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 799,573 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 50,221 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 61,295 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 7.54M shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 21,588 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.18% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). 19,490 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Canada. Miles Capital holds 15,098 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company reported 4.37M shares stake.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) by 462,333 shares to 124,360 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 221,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,601 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

More notable recent Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Newpark Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:NR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McEwen Mining Inc (MUX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 17,263 shares to 12,350 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,423 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.