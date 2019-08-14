As Newpark Res (NR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Lifted Position; Boys Arnold & Co Upped Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $8.91 Million

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 289,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 733,398 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 443,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $602.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $6.69. About 228,715 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $223.0M

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 348.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 69,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 89,614 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $123.86. About 1.90 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 04/05/2018 – European Commission Approves UTC Takeover of Rockwell With Conditions; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH HOLDER THIRD POINT CALLS FOR CO. TO SPLIT INTO 3; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 3.46 million shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 165,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Co stated it has 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Millennium Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 461,320 shares. Tcw Group Inc holds 555,304 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,118 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 8,125 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 3.43M shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 11,444 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 90,193 shares. Paloma Mngmt holds 13,012 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated owns 31,745 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com holds 48,133 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 257,141 shares to 476,287 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Indl Pptys Inc by 11,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,832 shares, and cut its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,597 shares to 89,537 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,550 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advsr stated it has 14,425 shares. 11,000 were reported by Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv. Intersect Cap Limited Company owns 2,362 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Monarch Mngmt has 39,135 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Holderness Co owns 12,149 shares. Cv Starr & Inc Trust has invested 2.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Livingston Gru Asset Company (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.47% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,245 shares. 250,137 are owned by Hbk Invs L P. Moreover, Haverford Financial has 3.24% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Graybill Bartz & Assocs Ltd holds 3.49% or 38,724 shares in its portfolio. Whitebox Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 407,281 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bailard has 0.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Bright Rock Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1.9% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Legal General Gru Public Limited Com has invested 0.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).