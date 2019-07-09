As Newmont Mng (Put) (NEM) Valuation Declined, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Cut Position; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position by $613,886 as Share Price Declined

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 3,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 91,916 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74 million, down from 95,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $173.77. About 1.63M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon Gets $511M Air Force Contract for Cobra Dane Radar, Work Expected to Be Complete by March 202; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (Put) (NEM) by 41.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 304,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 428,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31M, down from 732,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 4.82M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $301,788 activity. On Friday, February 1 Palmer Thomas Ronald sold $42,663 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 1,250 shares. Shares for $122,605 were sold by Gottesfeld Stephen P on Friday, January 11.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Put) (NYSE:JWN) by 180,700 shares to 218,400 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLE) by 59,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank owns 102,969 shares. Numerixs Invest invested 0.52% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Metropolitan Life reported 30,540 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 11,604 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 85.83 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Agf Invs Incorporated holds 0.08% or 200,748 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability stated it has 341,000 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,744 shares. Smithfield Trust invested in 2,725 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Group Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 1,747 shares. Connecticut-based Pettee Investors Inc has invested 0.54% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ima Wealth has 468 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 6.14M were accumulated by Carmignac Gestion. Sei Com reported 0.03% stake.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $221.30 million for 35.45 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,500 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 15,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET).

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, up 6.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.45 per share. RTN’s profit will be $726.99M for 16.64 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.78% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. 10,023 shares were sold by Lawrence Taylor W, worth $1.84 million on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $752,828 were sold by Jimenez Frank R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Grisanti Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Johnson Fincl Grp stated it has 3,735 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,993 shares. North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America De has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Toronto Dominion Financial Bank accumulated 0.06% or 205,576 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Nj holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 11,248 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,207 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Thomasville Bancorp has invested 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Alkeon Capital Mngmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 249,295 shares. 50 are owned by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Raymond James And stated it has 592,664 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,802 shares stake. South Texas Money Management Limited holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 234,746 shares.

