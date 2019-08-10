As Newmont Mng (NEM) Valuation Rose, Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Lifted by $980,420 Its Stake; Endurant Capital Management LP Raised Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 490.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 241,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 291,281 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.90 million, up from 49,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 11.86M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/19/2018, 7:00 PM; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 14.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 28,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 219,700 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, up from 191,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.03. About 6.01 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Com accumulated 0.05% or 54,140 shares. Principal Gru Inc has 0.03% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Adage Cap Grp Incorporated stated it has 655,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) has 0.08% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 251,879 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Meeder Asset reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.1% or 245,953 shares. 78,087 are owned by Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Financial Svcs Corp has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 19,570 shares. Paragon Assoc & Paragon Assoc Ii Joint Venture stated it has 200,000 shares. State Street stated it has 27.36 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Adams Natural Res Fund holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 73,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 18,440 shares to 337,832 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 5,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,604 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Finance Consultants Inc holds 45,563 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Llc holds 0.84% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 20,038 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt holds 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 10,910 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 30,900 shares. Davis R M Inc invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Btim owns 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,737 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,654 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sun Life, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,773 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Limited Com invested in 107,907 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 22,220 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% or 6,313 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 18.15M shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 6,437 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Com Ca reported 10,814 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 57,248 shares to 35,579 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaptysbio Inc by 6,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,082 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.