As Newmont Mng (NEM) Stock Price Declined, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Raised Its Holding; Bce (BCE) Shareholder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lifted Its Position by $1.67 Million as Share Value Rose

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 125.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 37,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,071 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, up from 30,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.93. About 519,097 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM C$400M 3.5% M-28 DEBS DUE SEPT. 10 2018; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 79.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 394,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 893,521 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.96 million, up from 498,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 3.93M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Foundation Resources Management has 6.71% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 895,112 shares. Arga Ltd Partnership has 0.23% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 43,725 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 8,017 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 2.95 million shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Inc holds 0.03% or 25,185 shares in its portfolio. 251,879 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Washington Trust holds 40,100 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 266,100 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Valley Natl Advisers holds 50 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 141 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 557,270 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $179,183 activity. Palmer Thomas Ronald sold $42,663 worth of stock or 1,250 shares.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 654,772 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $85.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (Call) (NYSE:URI) by 568,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (NYSE:CCK).

