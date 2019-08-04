As Newmont Mng (NEM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ruffer Llp Upped Stake; As Gw Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) Share Value Declined, Holder Roosevelt Investment Group Raised Its Holding

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) by 191.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 42,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 64,998 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, up from 22,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $155.72. About 412,688 shares traded or 10.22% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizable CBD Extractions; 06/04/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 19/04/2018 – FDA panel unanimously votes for GW Pharma’s cannabis-derived epilepsy drug; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY LOSS PER ADS 312.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences Announces the Unanimous Positive Result of FDA Advisory Committee; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 57.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 730,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.28M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 5.71 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M

