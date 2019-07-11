As Newmont Mng (NEM) Shares Declined, Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Cut by $2.07 Million Its Holding; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Raised Its Wpx Energy (WPX) Stake by $3.25 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 59,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 133,281 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 192,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.11. About 3.93 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. It closed at $11.06 lastly. It is down 29.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,154 were reported by Brinker. Peconic Partners Limited Co has 5.27% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.06% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 3.16M shares. Panagora Asset Management has 32,690 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Paloma Ptnrs Com reported 0.08% stake. Hexavest Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 797,101 were accumulated by Comerica Financial Bank. 528,661 are owned by Oppenheimer &. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 14.79M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Principal Grp Inc has 1.75 million shares. 12.18M are owned by Shapiro Capital Mgmt Ltd. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0.01% or 54,954 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 10,126 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan reported 180,323 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 3,879 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 6.02 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 10.49M were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Schafer Cullen Capital accumulated 79,195 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 22,766 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 531,676 shares. 6.14M were accumulated by Carmignac Gestion. First Allied Advisory Ser reported 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 2.95M shares. 30,540 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Whittier Trust stated it has 130 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 56,021 shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $222.96M for 36.21 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $179,183 activity. 1,250 shares valued at $42,663 were sold by Palmer Thomas Ronald on Friday, February 1.