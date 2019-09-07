As Newmont Mng. Corp. Hldg Co (NEM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Strs Ohio Has Lowered by $7.16 Million Its Position; Mid (MAA) Holding Held by Capital Fund Management Sa

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Newmont Mng. Corp. Hldg Co (NEM) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 204,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.57 million, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Newmont Mng. Corp. Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 7.00M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 414.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The hedge fund held 10,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 303,818 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 26/03/2018 – Bayer Sees Submitting MAA in EU in 2018; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: MENARINI’S DELAFLOXACIN MAA TO EMA PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2018 FFO $5.85/Shr-FFO $6.15/Shr

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 10,000 shares to 111,900 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 132,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc. Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.34% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability reported 111,619 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.14% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Adirondack Tru stated it has 1,312 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 154,565 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jennison stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Becker Capital Management reported 997,719 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt invested in 49,046 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hexavest Incorporated invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Axa has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). U S Investors holds 0.43% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 25,000 shares. Gradient Invs Lc holds 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 78 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs reported 3 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $357.48M for 22.48 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

