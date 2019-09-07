As Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) Share Value Rose, Canal Insurance Company Has Trimmed by $1.05 Million Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While American Economic Planning Group Boosted Its Stake

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Newmont Mining Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 7.00 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 302,696 shares to 40,329 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,734 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio, Indiana-based fund reported 1,865 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company has 292,410 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc reported 125,713 shares. Moreover, Albert D Mason Inc has 0.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerville Kurt F holds 3.94% or 104,615 shares. Martin Inv Management Ltd Co holds 5.47% or 110,574 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv reported 2% stake. Glynn Management Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 8,400 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 286,896 shares. Pinnacle Associate holds 390,659 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Sterling Investment Mgmt holds 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 18,757 shares. Blackrock reported 288.76 million shares. 256,711 are held by Cetera Advsrs Ltd. Guardian Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 20,495 shares. Covington Mngmt owns 190,230 shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $357.48 million for 22.48 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Ord (NYSE:BAC) by 55,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Ord (NYSE:CVS) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Ord (NASDAQ:NUAN).