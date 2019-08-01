As Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) Market Valuation Rose, Canal Insurance Company Has Decreased Holding by $1.05 Million; Sta Wealth Management Boosted Its Conocophillips (COP) Position by $632,280

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Newmont Mining Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 5.54M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 9,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 32,305 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 22,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.61. About 3.68 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 20, 2018

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 24,617 shares to 5,408 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,258 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winfield Associate accumulated 3,575 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.31% or 11.80M shares in its portfolio. Sfmg Ltd Company reported 3,291 shares. Appleton Prns Ma reported 6,332 shares stake. Mcgowan Group Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 9,670 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 59,590 shares. Paragon Limited Liability Com owns 81,784 shares. 65,612 were reported by Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Coldstream Capital Management, a Washington-based fund reported 4,020 shares. 512,204 are owned by Sei Invests. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv owns 53,742 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cullen Limited Liability Corp reported 935,030 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Ltd accumulated 48,304 shares.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.15M for 22.35 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X by 400,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Ord (NYSE:WFC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Ord (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe And Company stated it has 3.27% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). New York-based Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Oxbow Advsr holds 0.26% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 59,926 shares. 10,245 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Limited Liability. California Pub Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 3.44 million shares. Tcw Incorporated invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 0.61% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Adams Natural Resources Fund reported 73,500 shares. Tobam has 2.72% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Capital Interest Ca has invested 0.11% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pension Service has 0.09% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 622,869 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Alpha Windward invested in 14,220 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.08% or 8.58 million shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).