As Newmont Mining New Com (NEM) Shares Rose, World Asset Management Upped by $739,100 Its Position; As Symantec (SYMC) Valuation Declined, Starboard Value LP Increased Stake

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90M, up from 36.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 3.00 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 14/05/2018 – Symantec Provides Additional Info; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Sees 1Q EPS 31c-EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – SYMANTEC TO OPEN NEW PRIVACY & DATA PROTECTION LAB IN GERMANY; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 10/05/2018 – Symantec said the investigation will likely force it to delay the release of its annual report; 16/05/2018 – SYMANTEC RATING MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S ON INTERNAL PROBE; 14/05/2018 – Symantec sees its best day in nearly 6 years after Friday’s plunge; 14/03/2018 – Global Cloud Encryption Market Report 2018 with Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players Gemalto, Sophos and Symantec are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp New Com (NEM) by 56.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 19,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 53,598 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 34,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 6.67 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 2.48M shares to 84,100 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,574 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Medtronic Public, Symantec, Target, OUTFRONT Media and Atkore International Group – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Symantec Corporation (SYMC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When Broadcom Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec: The Aftermath – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 216,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 42.24M shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 157 shares. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 62,836 shares. Axa has invested 0.19% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). State Street Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested in 0.05% or 66.42M shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 32,242 shares. 261,964 are owned by Matrix Asset Advsr Ny. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.77% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Hartford Invest Mgmt Com accumulated 97,209 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Maverick Ltd reported 291,810 shares stake. The New York-based Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.12% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 23,662 shares.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Usd by 3,801 shares to 35,881 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,187 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).