As Newmont Mining New Com (NEM) Market Value Rose, World Asset Management Raised Its Stake; Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Cut Stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs (LOCO) by $1.13 Million

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp New Com (NEM) by 56.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 19,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 53,598 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 34,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc (LOCO) by 37.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 113,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.94% . The hedge fund held 188,738 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 302,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in El Pollo Loco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 371,685 shares traded. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) has declined 15.54% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LOCO News: 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 08/03/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC LOCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings Sees 2018 System-Wide Same-Restuarant Sales Flat; 03/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 24/05/2018 – El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in La Quinta, CA; 03/05/2018 – EL POLLO LOCO SEES FY PROFORMA EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 70C; 12/03/2018 – Best-Seller Signature Tostadas Return to El Pollo Loco; 08/03/2018 – El Pollo Loco Holdings 4Q Rev $95.2M

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) by 35,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call).

Analysts await El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. LOCO’s profit will be $6.63 million for 16.22 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 4,385 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 4.30 million shares. First Manhattan reported 181,149 shares. Moreover, Majedie Asset Mgmt Ltd has 6.1% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 4,751 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 15 shares. United Kingdom-based Bp Public Limited Liability Co has invested 0.63% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 491,482 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 86,966 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.34% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.19% or 1.29M shares. Cleararc holds 0.14% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 12,218 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc holds 373,810 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt stated it has 71,685 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 7,783 shares to 110,335 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,446 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE).

