As Newmont Mining (NEM) Valuation Declined, Cheviot Value Management Lowered Its Position by $666,330; Warburg Pincus Lowered Its Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) Holding by $184.71 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 1.75 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM)

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Kosmos Energy Limited (KOS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 30.78M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, down from 33.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Kosmos Energy Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 902,547 shares traded. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has declined 6.81% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KOS News: 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS WILL RE-SPUD ANAPAI-1 WELL OFF SURINAME; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7.25 FROM $7.20; 14/05/2018 – Ophir Energy Enters Farm-Out With Kosmos Energy; 21/05/2018 – Kosmos Energy Provides Suriname Activity Update; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY SAYS ANAPAI-1 WELL DRILLING IN BLOCK 45 OFFSHORE SURINAME ENCOUNTERED SHALLOW BORE HOLE STABILITY ISSUES BEFORE REACHING TARGET INTERVAL; 16/03/2018 Kosmos Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – KOSMOS: ANAPAI-1 WELL ENCOUNTERED BORE-HOLE STABILITY ISSUES; 24/04/2018 – EU OIL & GAS EXPLORATION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS TOP PICKS IN THE SECTOR ARE KOSMOS, CAIRN AND NOSTRUM; 07/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C; 09/05/2018 – KOSMOS ENERGY LTD KOS.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 700P FROM 650P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 880,048 were reported by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability. Gam Holdg Ag has 304,735 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 29,627 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.04% or 106,863 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Klingenstein Fields Comm Limited Co invested in 6,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 171 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 866,007 shares stake. Qs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 17,558 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Lpl Limited Liability invested in 55,691 shares or 0% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,536 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $179,183 activity. $136,520 worth of stock was sold by Goldberg Gary J on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $222.61 million for 36.41 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 233.33% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. KOS’s profit will be $48.21M for 12.13 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Kosmos Energy Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $823.55 million activity. BCP IV GP L.L.C. sold $146.48 million worth of stock. WARBURG PINCUS & CO. sold $530.60 million worth of stock.