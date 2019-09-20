As Newmont Mining (NEM) Stock Rose, Cheviot Value Management Has Boosted Position; As Roper Technologies (ROP) Share Value Rose, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Lowered Holding

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01 million, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 3.78 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 61,838 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.65M, down from 62,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 640,935 shares traded or 29.85% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 795,345 were reported by Anchor Bolt Lp. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 13,906 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gp Ltd Liability owns 112,956 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 24,249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 3.58 million shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas has invested 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 5,586 shares. 261,582 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Personal Advsr Corporation holds 618,736 shares. Tcw Group, California-based fund reported 16,223 shares. Alberta Invest Management invested in 1.21M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cleararc Inc holds 0.14% or 12,218 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 38,170 shares stake. 53,598 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mngmt Inc.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Canadian Startup To Offer Its Load Board For Free – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Roper Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ROP) 10% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Freight Recession? August Truckload Volumes Suggest Otherwise – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Note On Roper Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:ROP) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.03 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). John G Ullman And Assocs accumulated 0.09% or 1,450 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 0.06% or 2,761 shares. Ledyard State Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 875 shares. 16,032 are owned by Amer National Bank. Spc Fin Inc has 3,225 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Tiger Eye Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.71% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 35,524 shares. Headinvest Lc owns 2,670 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 4,836 shares. Moreover, Glob Thematic Limited Liability Corporation has 0.71% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hrt Financial Lc reported 0.74% stake. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 71,126 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 100,740 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.