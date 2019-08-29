As Newmont Mining (NEM) Stock Price Rose, Oakbrook Investments Lowered Stake; Shareholder Advent Capital Management Has Upped Pfizer (PFE) Position

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) by 41.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 26,867 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $961,000, down from 45,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 4.15 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 10.66M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 19/04/2018 – NovaDigm Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2a Clinical Trial of NDV-3A in Staphylococcus aureus; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2,945 shares to 7,265 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2,199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.03% or 3.05 million shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 2,560 shares. James Invest Rech reported 0.13% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Adams Natural Resource Fund reported 73,500 shares stake. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 358 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl owns 0.07% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 4.35 million shares. Moreover, Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.83% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 848,303 were reported by Nordea Invest Ab. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability reported 56 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 40,788 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc has invested 0.2% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,188 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16M for 24.35 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company owns 112,346 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 22,271 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. 100,558 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability. Hartford Finance Mgmt stated it has 51,877 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Founders Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Crawford Investment Counsel has 0.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 134,502 shares. 875,382 are owned by Levin Capital Strategies Lp. Advsrs Cap Management Lc holds 49,168 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated holds 0.95% or 35.08 million shares in its portfolio. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca holds 50,207 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru has 0.81% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4.82 million shares. New England And Management holds 1.41% or 49,134 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A invested 1.44% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0.4% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 994,881 shares. 4.73 million are owned by Jennison Associates Limited Com.

