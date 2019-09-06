As Newmont Mining (NEM) Stock Price Rose, Cheviot Value Management Has Decreased by $666,330 Its Stake; Raging Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

Raging Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 65.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc bought 523,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.93M, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 581,884 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune Media Co; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: VETTING OF STATION BUYERS BY JUSTICE DEPT NEARING END; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – SINCLAIR ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE FOX-AFFILIATE KTBC IN AUSTIN FOR POTENTIAL PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $160 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Impasse Affects All Sony’s Playstation Vue Subscribers Located in Sinclair Markets; 03/04/2018 – Trump Claims CNN, Network TV News Are `Worried’ About Sinclair; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SEES COMPLETING SINCLAIR STATION BUYS 2H 2018; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair Broadcasting holding on to WPIX; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR TO SEEK FCC REVIEW ON STATION SALES ‘SHORTLY’; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 9.34M shares traded or 8.63% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 264,995 shares to 288,998 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everspin Technologies Inc by 227,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sinclair (SBGI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Sinclair Broadcast Group – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair (SBGI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp accumulated 6.80M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Assoc Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Alliancebernstein LP owns 146,803 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 11,038 shares. 69,128 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Strs Ohio reported 359,733 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.06% or 120,792 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 46,204 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 11,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research stated it has 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Fmr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 201 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,867 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 626,286 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gru owns 43,118 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.56 million for 22.87 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.