As Newmont Mining (NEM) Share Value Rose, Holder Cheviot Value Management Has Trimmed Position by $666,330; Lapides Asset Management Raised Its Position in Monotype Imaging Holdings (TYPE) as Stock Value Rose

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.52. About 5.96 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (TYPE) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 21,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.31% . The institutional investor held 106,300 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, up from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 203,250 shares traded. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) has declined 1.38% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.38% the S&P500. Some Historical TYPE News: 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2Q EPS 0c-EPS 3c; 22/05/2018 – Monotype Imaging Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Brand Marketers and Creative Professionals to “Trigger” Digital Transformation at TYPO Berlin 2018; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS, NAMES NEW CHAIR; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC – SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.10 — $0.15; 04/04/2018 – MONOTYPE NAMES PAMELA LENEHAN CHAIR OF BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Sees 2018 Adj EPS 47c-Adj EPS 52c; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Eileen Campbell and Denise Warren Directors; 27/04/2018 – MONOTYPE IMAGING HOLDINGS INC TYPE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $247.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Monotype Imaging Names Pamela Lenehan Chair of the Bd

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corporat (NYSE:ADS) by 5,672 shares to 24,700 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Materials Inc. by 59,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,797 shares, and cut its stake in Circor International Inc. (NYSE:CIR).

More notable recent Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Tips to Stop Spending Money Mindlessly – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Vishay (VSH) – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brinker International Inc (EAT) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amicus (FOLD) Q2 Earnings Match, Stock Falls on Weak Q3 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold TYPE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 36.14 million shares or 2.31% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daruma Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.03% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). 98,200 were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 14,077 shares. Cornercap Counsel stated it has 0.15% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) or 404,996 shares. 3,293 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prtn. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 70,207 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 27,470 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) for 640,160 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 15,400 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE). C M Bidwell And Associates Ltd reported 1,945 shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt LP De reported 64,629 shares.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Top 10 Most Overbought Stocks Via Benzinga Pro’s Radar Tool For Friday, June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldilocks Environment Extremely Bullish For Newmont Goldcorp – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons Newmont Goldcorp Stock Slumped 13.2% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Newmont Mining (NEM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.